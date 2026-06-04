Some South African🇿🇦 bus operators are reporting a rise in the number of people travelling from South Africa to neighbouring African countries.





Bus owner Frank Hadebe says passenger numbers on his 65-seater bus have increased significantly, from around 20 passengers per trip to at least 60.





He says many travellers are also transporting personal belongings, including large household appliances such as refrigerators.



Hadebe believes some passengers are leaving the country due to fears for their safety.





Hadebe, who operates three trips a week from Durban to Zimbabwe, says he has seen an increase in the number of foreign nationals travelling back home since the start of anti-illegal immigration protests.



His buses depart from Durban Central and also pick up passengers in Pietermaritzburg and Ladysmith.





However, he says, despite the rise in outbound travel, Hadebe says there remains a steady flow of people still entering South Africa from Zimbabwe amid ongoing immigration-related tensions.





“There’s a huge difference in the number of people leaving South Africa for Zimbabwe since May; more people are leaving the country. From an average of 20 people, we are going up to 30, 40 and 50 people per trip. Some are saying they are not coming back, but others say they are going home to rest and will come back. People are taking with them refrigerators, couches and all big household furniture, which they did not take with them before.”





Meanwhile, some foreign nationals have expressed mixed reactions, with some fearing for their safety but choosing to stay, while others plan to leave temporarily until tensions ease.





Some have decided to leave permanently.



Zimbabwe national, Richard Sithumbe, says he was forced to leave his rented accommodation in Inanda and has no plans to return to South Africa, claiming he had to leave his belongings behind.





“I’m going back home just because of the South African people. They are saying we are taking their jobs. So, I have left my things in the house. They didn’t allow me to take all the things. I never come back. I never. Just because I got my job. I have a professional job. I can look for a job somewhere. We have to go to another country to work there. It’s rather better than South Africa.”





Another Zimbabwean national, Never Makhunda, says he is returning home to contribute to rebuilding his country but plans to come back to South Africa.



Makhunda, who has lived in South Africa for 18 years, says he understands calls for proper documentation of foreign nationals and has not personally experienced or witnessed any attacks.





He adds that his family in Zimbabwe is concerned by reports they have seen in the media.



“Never, I will come back, the current situation does not affect my plans. To be honest, if you are in a country where you don’t belong, you must have documentation that allows you to be there. I have no problem with concerns being raised. I haven’t seen anyone being hurt or their belongings being taken. The situation must be fixed the way it should be. I am happy with that. I came to Durban in 2008, but I visit home and come back.”





There remains uncertainty among foreign nationals in the country, especially those who are documented.



The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it is monitoring the state’s preparedness amid rising tensions in several communities.





The commission also confirmed that it is working with police and United Nations agencies to prevent possible unrest, violence and intimidation linked to recent marches. – Reporting by Celumusa Zulu SABC