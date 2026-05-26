SOUTH AFICAN PARLIAMENT ANNOUNCES 31 MPS TO DECIDE RAMAPHOSA’S FATE IN PHALA PHALA IMPEACHMENT COMMITTEE

Julius Malema, Mmusi Maimane, Fadiel Adams in 31-member Ramaphosa impeachment committee.

Parliament has confirmed the list of Members of Parliament who will sit on the National Assembly’s impeachment committee, following party submissions ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The ANC completed its nominations over the weekend, finalising representation for the multi-party structure, which brings together MPs from across the political landscape.

The committee is expected to play a central role in managing impeachment-related proceedings in the National Assembly, with political parties likely to clash over both procedural matters and questions of accountability.

Meanwhile, the GOOD Party and the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) have confirmed they will not take part in the committee process.

Here is the list:

The following Members have been nominated by their respective political parties to serve on the Committee:

1. African National Congress:

– Mrs DE Mpapane,

– Mr X Nqola,

– Mr MS Lekganyane,

– Ms AF Muthambi,

– Mr CM Dugmore,

– Ms DR Direko,

– Mr BM Maneli,

– Mr MG Mahlaule,

– Ms LS Makhubela, and

– Ms KJ Maimela (Alternate).

2. Democratic Alliance:

– Mr G Michalakis,

– Mr BB Nodada,

– Adv G Breytenbach,

– Ms KL Khakhau and

– Ms NK Sharif.

3. uMkhonto weSizwe Party:

– Dr MJ Hlophe,

– Mrs SMN Mokoena-Zondi and

– Dr K Litchfield-Tshabalala.

4. Economic Freedom Fighters:

– Mr JS Malema

– Ms OMC Maotwe.

5. Inkatha Freedom Party:

– Mr NM Hadebe.

6. Patriotic Alliance:

– Mr MV Daniels.

7. Freedom Front Plus:

– Mr WW Wessels.

8. ActionSA:

– Ms LM Ngobeni

– Mr RAP Trollip (Alternate).

9. African Christian Democratic Party:

– Mr SN Swart.

10. United Democratic Movement:

– Mr NLS Kwankwa.

11. Rise Mzansi:

– Mr SM Gana.

12. Build One South Africa:

– Dr MA Maimane.

13. African Transformation Movement:

– Mr V Zungula.

14. Al-Jama-ah:

– Mr I Ismail-Moosa.

15. National Coloured Congress:

– Mr F Adams.

16. United Africans Transformation:

– Dr LW Mahlatsi.