REPORTS: SOUTH AFRICA CONSIDERS NIGERIA FUEL OPTION — BUT NO DEAL CONFIRMED 🇿🇦⛽🇳🇬





South Africans are reacting after reports suggested that 🇿🇦 could turn to Nigeria’s for fuel supply amid global shortages.





Here’s what is ACTUALLY known 👇



✔️ South Africa is looking for alternative fuel sources due to global supply disruptions

✔️ has been approached by several African countries





BUT IMPORTANTLY:



❗ There is NO confirmed agreement between South Africa and Dangote

❗ Government has NOT officially announced any deal

❗ Current reports are based on ongoing discussions, not a final decision





🔥 WHAT THIS MEANS:

South Africa is preparing for possible fuel challenges by exploring different suppliers — and Nigeria is one of the options being discussed.





⚖️ YOUR VIEW:

Is this a smart move for Africa to rely on itself… or should South Africa stick to global suppliers?



👇 Comment below:

🇿🇦 YES – Support African solutions

🌍 NO – Keep global partnerships