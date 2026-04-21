 DIPLOMATIC STORM: SOUTH AFRICA FIRES BACK AT EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS OF SECRET WEAPONS DEALS WITH IRAN — GOVERNMENT CALLS REPORTS “BASELESS, FAKE AND POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AS TENSIONS WITH WESTERN POWERS CONTINUE TO RISE!





South Africa has come out strongly to shut down growing international claims that it is supplying weapons to Iran — and the response is nothing short of explosive 





According to officials, these allegations are:

❗ “Baseless”

❗ “Without evidence”

❗ Based on “misleading or fake intelligence”





 The government is making it clear:

 South Africa is NOT involved in any weapons transfers to Iran

 There is NO proof backing these serious accusations



This isn’t the first time such claims have surfaced…





Authorities say similar accusations have been made before — and each time, they have been firmly rejected.



⚠️ But here’s where it gets deeper…



The issue is no longer just about weapons — it’s about global politics.





 South Africa’s relationship with Western countries has been under pressure in recent years, especially over:



– Its independent foreign policy stance

– Its positions on global conflicts

– Its growing ties with countries outside the Western bloc





 Now, some believe these allegations are part of a bigger game:



 Political pressure

 Global power struggles

 Attempts to influence South Africa’s international position





Meanwhile, critics are asking tough questions:



 If the claims are truly false — why do they keep resurfacing?

 And if there is no evidence — who benefits from spreading them?





⚖️ The country now finds itself at the centre of a global narrative battle.



Is South Africa being unfairly targeted…

Or is there more to the story than what is being revealed?





 South Africans, speak your mind:



Do you believe these allegations are just political pressure from the West — or should government be more transparent?



 This debate is far from over…