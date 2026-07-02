SOUTH AFRICA: Foreign-Owned Shops Looted in KwaZulu-Natal Following June 30 Demonstrations





A number of shops owned by foreign nationals were reportedly looted in Clermont, Pinetown, west of Durban, following the June 30 anti-immigration demonstrations held across KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and other parts of South Africa.





Videos circulating online show businesses being ransacked as tensions over immigration escalated beyond the protests. The incidents have raised fresh concerns about the safety of migrant communities, the protection of businesses, and South Africa’s international reputation.





Authorities are expected to investigate the looting and bring those responsible to justice as calls grow for calm and the protection of all residents, regardless of nationality.