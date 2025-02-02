South Africa has released names of fallen soldiers in DRC

South Africa has released the names of 14 soldiers who died in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), when the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels stormed the city in North Kivu province on Monday.

The soldiers, part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) peacekeeping mission, were engaged in combat alongside the Congolese government forces and the United Nations peacekeeping mission. South Africa, along with Malawi and Tanzania, has been actively involved in stabilizing the conflict-ridden region under the regional bloc’s mandate.

The escalation of violence in the mineral-rich North Kivu province has heightened tensions in the region, prompting urgent diplomatic intervention. In response, SADC leaders convened an extraordinary summit in Harare on Friday to deliberate on a solution to the worsening DRC crisis. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who currently chairs SADC, presided over the high-level meeting.

During the summit, regional leaders discussed strategic measures to curb the growing influence of M23 rebels, whose offensives have displaced thousands of civilians and disrupted peace efforts. The involvement of external actors, including allegations of Rwandan support for the rebels, has further complicated the conflict.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, reaffirming his country’s commitment to SADC’s peacekeeping efforts.

“Their bravery and sacrifice will not be in vain. We stand firm in our resolve to bring lasting peace to the people of DRC,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The Harare summit concluded with calls for intensified diplomatic engagement and potential reinforcements to counter the rebel threat. The leaders also emphasized the need for coordinated regional action to prevent further destabilization of the DRC.

As tensions persist, SADC’s next steps in the DRC conflict will be closely watched, with hopes that diplomatic efforts can pave the way for sustainable peace in the volatile region.

SANDAF has released names of fallen soldiers in DRC:



1. Staff Sergeant Willam Eddie Cola

2. Staff Sergeant Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi

3. Staff Sergeant Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe



4. Corporal Matome Justice Malesa

5. Corporal Rinae Nemavhulani

6. Lance Bombardier Itumeleng MacDonald Moreo



7. Lance Corporal Tseke Moffat Molapo

8. Lance Corporal Metse Stanley Ramaswiswi

9. Rifleman Sabatane Richard Chokoe

10. Rifleman Derrick Maluleke



11. Rifleman Tshidiso Andries Mabele

12. Rifleman Calvin Louis Moagi



13. Rifleman Mokete Joseph Mobe

14. Private Peter Jacobus Strydom