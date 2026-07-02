SOUTH AFRICA INTRODUCES MANDATORY ONLINE TRAVELLER DECLARATION



By Rachel Mumba



The Zambia High Commission in Pretoria has announced that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) has introduced a mandatory Online Traveller Declaration for all travellers entering or leaving South Africa.





The new requirement, which took effect on July 1, 2026, applies to travellers using air, land, sea and rail ports of entry.



Under the new system, travellers are required to complete an online declaration before travelling, providing details of goods, currency and other items in their possession. The declaration is intended to simplify customs procedures and improve the overall travel experience.





The High Commission says declarations can be submitted through the SARS Customs Online Traveller Declaration Portal, the South African Traveller Management System (SATMS) mobile application, the SARS MobiApp, or by scanning QR codes available at ports of entry.





Parents and guardians are also required to complete declarations on behalf of children and infants travelling with them.



Travellers are advised to have their passport details, travel information, contact details, details of any travelling companions and, where applicable, business travel information ready when completing the declaration.





Once submitted, a confirmation will be sent by email, which travellers are encouraged to save or print for presentation to customs officials if requested.





Although travellers who have not completed the declaration before arrival will not be denied entry into or departure from South Africa on that basis alone, SARS says customs officials and self-service terminals will be available to assist.





However, travellers are encouraged to complete the declaration before travelling to avoid unnecessary delays.





The Zambia High Commission has urged Zambians travelling to or from South Africa to familiarise themselves with the new requirements and make use of the online declaration system before commencing their journeys.



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