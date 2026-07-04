SOUTH AFRICAN ARTISTS PAY THE PRICE AS INTERNATIONAL PROMOTER BOYCOTTS MZANSI MUSIC OVER ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PROTESTS

SOUTH AFRICAN ARTISTS PAY THE PRICE AS INTERNATIONAL PROMOTER BOYCOTTS MZANSI MUSIC OVER ANTI-ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PROTEST

By Gabriel Manyati

A major UK-based promoter has severed all ties with South African artists in direct response to ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests, dealing a significant blow to the local music industry already reeling from international backlash.

Y2K Entertainment Promotions, a powerhouse in Southern African music booking, announced on 2 July 2026 that it is withdrawing support for all South African musicians and disassociating from the Mzansi industry.

The decision highlights growing tensions as protests demanding stricter border controls, deportation of undocumented foreigners, and priority for local jobs have sparked accusations of xenophobia across the continent.

In a strongly worded public statement, the promoter made its position clear: “No to Xenophobia. As we are in the entertainment industry for now, we disassociate ourselves from SA Music and Artists until there is a change. We stand firm with all our communities and socialites who are fighting for the same cause. Our people are suffering; they need every help they can get. Life is far more important.”

The statement continued: “This is the time when we all stand up and support our loved ones as Zimbabweans. It is a very sad situation. Families are being destroyed out there. Think about the vulnerable disabled, children, pregnant women and the violence continues. Let’s all denounce this Xenophobia movement.”

This move comes amid a wave of protests organised by civic groups and patriotic movements, including a national lockdown effort on 30 June. Demonstrators have focused on undocumented immigration, job competition, and perceived failures in border management. While supporters argue the actions address legitimate economic pressures and law enforcement issues, critics have labelled them as Afrophobic, leading to widespread condemnation and retaliatory measures.

The entertainment sector has been particularly hard hit. South African acts have faced cancellations across Africa. Afro-pop duo Mafikizolo and artist Musa Keys were removed from a major show in Zimbabwe. Gospel singer Ntokozo Ngongoma was dropped from a Nigerian awards event after expressing support for the protests.

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has acknowledged the damage, noting that artists and businesses are suffering. She stated that one artist contacted her directly, saying all her gigs outside South Africa had been cancelled, resulting in major income loss. Kubayi urged African nations to distinguish between tackling illegal migration and mistreating legally resident foreigners.

The broader economic context adds weight to the protests. Many South Africans point to high unemployment, strained public services, and competition from undocumented migrants who often accept lower wages. Government officials have emphasised that enforcement actions target illegality rather than nationality. However, images of unrest and reports of violence against foreign nationals have dominated international narratives, fuelling the backlash.

Social media reactions to Y2K’s decision reflect deep divisions. One supporter, Marilyn Mpofu, wrote: “African lives matter; let’s support our own and build our own economy.” Pius Nduna added: “Well done, Y2k Entertainment, for a bold firm decision. That shows that these barbaric actions should have consequences.”

Conversely, some South Africans pushed back. Garemotsebe Kemang commented: “JUST FOR THE RECORD: We don’t care about these artists getting cancelled in those failed African states. In fact, we are happy that this is happening to them because they never stood with us as a country against these illegal foreigners.”

The incident underscores the complex interplay between domestic policy frustrations and regional solidarity. South African artists, many of whom rely on continental tours and festivals for revenue, now find themselves collateral in a larger socio-political dispute. Industry insiders worry about long-term reputational harm and lost opportunities in key markets.

As protests continue and diplomatic ripples spread, the question remains whether this cultural boycott will prompt policy shifts or further entrench divisions. For now, many local talents face an uncertain road ahead in rebuilding cross-border bridges.