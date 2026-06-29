SOUTH AFRICAN CITIZEN TELLS PARLIAMENT THAT THE VOICES OF ORDINARY PEOPLE ON ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION CAN NO LONGER BE IGNORED





During a recent discussion at Parliament, a South African citizen called on lawmakers to take the concerns of ordinary citizens regarding illegal immigration seriously, arguing that the experiences and challenges faced by communities across the country deserve greater attention.





The speaker emphasized that debates around illegal immigration, border security and law enforcement should include the perspectives of people living in affected communities. He argued that public concerns should not be dismissed and called for more engagement between government and citizens on the issue.





The remarks come amid growing national discussions around immigration policy, border management, public safety and the enforcement of South Africa’s immigration laws.