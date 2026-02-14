South African Police Arrest Female Suspect Over Murder Of Nigerian Bolt Driver

A NATIVE SOUTH AFRICAN WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER E-HAILING DRIVER KILLED IN PRETORIA WEST 





A Native south African woman has been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of an e-hailing driver in Pretoria West, police have confirmed.





The South African Police Service (SAPS) says the suspect was taken into custody following investigations into the fatal attack that took place while the driver was on duty. Authorities believe the victim was attacked inside his vehicle after picking up passengers.

The woman is expected to appear in court soon to face charges related to murder and hijacking. Police have also indicated that investigations are continuing, and additional arrests may follow.





The incident has once again sparked outrage and concern over the safety of e-hailing drivers who work long hours transporting passengers across the country.





Community members are calling for tougher action against criminals targeting drivers and stronger safety measures within the e-hailing industry.



 Do you think enough is being done to protect drivers on our roads?