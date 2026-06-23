SOUTH AFRICAN SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS HIGH COURT RULING IN EDGAR LUNGU  LEGAL  DISPUTE

SA SUPREME COURT OVERTURNS HIGH COURT RULING IN ECL LEGAL DISPUTE



By: Thomas Mwale



The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) of South Africa has set aside a Gauteng High Court ruling that had granted the government the right to repatriate the remains of former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for a state funeral and burial in Zambia.





In its judgment, the SCA upheld an appeal against the August 2025 decision of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, effectively overturning the earlier ruling that had favoured the Zambian Government’s bid to return Mr. Lungu’s remains to Zambia.





The ruling means that the Lungu family’s wish to bury the country’s sixth Republican President will now prevail, in line with their stated wishes regarding his final resting place.





During the proceedings, the family lawyer, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, informed the Supreme Court during oral submissions that the Lungu family wanted a private burial in South Africa.

The family had opposed efforts by the Government to repatriate the former president’s remains for a state funeral and burial in his homeland.





Lawyers representing the Government had argued in favour of according him full state funeral honours in Zambia.



Mr. Lungu died in South Africa on June 5, 2025, while receiving medical treatment.

His burial has remained unresolved for 1 year and 18 days amid ongoing legal proceedings over where he should be laid to rest.

#SunFmTvNews