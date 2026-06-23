SOUTH AFRICAN SUPREME COURT SETS ASIDE HIGH COURT RULING: LUNGU BURIAL BATTLE TURNS ON FAMILY RIGHTS, NOT STATE POWER

SCA SETS ASIDE HIGH COURT RULING: LUNGU BURIAL BATTLE TURNS ON FAMILY RIGHTS, NOT STATE POWER



South Africa, 23rd June 2026 – Smart Eagles



The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has overturned a High Court decision that had ordered the repatriation of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu’s remains to Zambia for a state funeral, delivering a powerful judgment that reasserts the primacy of family rights over competing state claims.





In a sharply reasoned majority judgment delivered by Keightley JA, the Court found that the Zambian Government failed to establish any lawful right whether under Zambian legislation, alleged custom, or contract to override the wishes of the late President’s family.





The Court held that the dispute was not a complex conflict of laws case, but a straightforward question governed by South African constitutional principles: dignity, privacy, and family autonomy.





At the centre of the ruling was the Court’s finding that next-of-kin retain the decisive authority over burial arrangements unless clear, lawful instructions from the deceased dictate otherwise.



The judges stressed that the Constitution protects family autonomy and dignity, particularly in deeply personal matters such as burial. Any attempt by the state to override those rights must be justified by “clear and convincing legal grounds”—a threshold the Zambian Government failed to meet.





The Court dismissed arguments based on the Benefits of Former Presidents Act, stating it conferred no burial rights to the state, only limited administrative obligations.



The Zambian Government also relied on alleged national custom and protocol governing state funerals. But the Court ruled that no admissible expert evidence was presented to prove the existence or content of such rules in law.





In addition, the Court rejected claims that the parties had reached a binding agreement during negotiations in South Africa. Alleged media transcripts and briefing statements, it found, reflected ongoing discussions not a concluded contract.





The judgment emphasised that this was not a dispute between competing heirs, but a direct clash between state authority and family rights.



“The constitutional rights of the family must be protected against excessive state power,” the Court stated, concluding that the Zambian Government had no legal basis to dictate burial arrangements.



The Court accordingly upheld the appeal, set aside the High Court order, and dismissed the Zambian Government’s application with costs.





In a strong dissent, Norman JA argued the opposite that an agreement had been reached and subsequently breached, and that public interest and constitutional values such as ubuntu supported enforcing the state funeral arrangement.





The dissent warned that allowing the family to resile from the arrangement undermined legal certainty and the principle of pacta sunt servanda agreements must be kept.





The ruling leaves the final burial decision firmly in the hands of the Lungu family, marking a decisive judicial statement on the limits of state authority in deeply personal matters, even when a former head of state is involved.