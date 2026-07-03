South African Woman Stranded in US Sparks Public Outcry



A South African woman was filmed stranded on an American street, wrapped in a blanket on concrete pavement with her documents next to her.





In a video posted 1 July 2026 by X user @KMutisi, she described a deeply distressing situation. She said she was losing hope and all she wanted was to return home to Mzansi.





She told viewers some of her documents had been confiscated, that she’d previously lived in a shelter before ending up on the streets, and that she was considering harming herself.





The post gained traction online after users tagged Clayson Monyela, Head of Public Diplomacy. Monyela responded, saying officials were working to locate and assist the woman.