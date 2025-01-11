South Africans Express Outrage Over Policy Allowing Undocumented Foreign Nationals’ Children to Enroll in Schools Without Any Form of Identification

South Africans are expressing outrage on social media after it emerged that children of undocumented foreign nationals will not be required to provide any form of identification when registering for admission at schools in South Africa.

Undocumented Learners Granted Full Access to Education

According to IOL, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) has directed schools to admit all learners, regardless of their documentation status, for the 2025 academic year.

This includes allowing undocumented learners to register for matric examinations.

Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli confirmed that the department had received reports from civil society organisations about learners being denied admission or prevented from registering for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations due to missing documents such as identity documents, birth certificates, or asylum permits for foreign learners.

Mweli clarified that undocumented learners cannot be prevented from registering and writing the NSC examinations.

In alignment with this directive, Umalusi, the government’s education quality assurance council, also emphasized that identity documents are not mandatory for issuing NSC certificates. Mweli reiterated this, quoting Umalusi’s position:

“Whether documented or not, all registered candidates will be certified if they fulfil the qualification requirements.In short, the Identity document is not a requirement for the issuing a certificate.”

Mweli communicated this policy to heads of provincial education departments, district directors, school governing bodies, and school principals, urging them to comply fully with the directive.

Bela Act Supports Inclusive Education

The recently enacted Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act further reinforces this stance. Signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in September, the Act stipulates that any learner whose parent or guardian has not provided the necessary documents must still be allowed to attend school. This ensures that no child is excluded from accessing education due to administrative barriers.

South Africans Erupt with Anger

The Department of Basic Education’s decision to allow the children of undocumented foreign nationals to enroll in schools without any identification has triggered outrage among South Africans.

South Africans are questioning why undocumented foreign national students are exempt from providing any form of identification before registering for admission at schools in South Africa.

Here are some of the reactions;

@visse_ss;

This is an absolute travesty.

No responsible country would ever open its doors to such blatant disregard for immigration laws. It undermines national security, opens the floodgates to exploitation, and leaves local children at a disadvantage.

If we continue down this path, we risk turning South Africa into a magnet for illegal immigration, creating more social issues than we can manage.

@Rabs2013;

Well expert a huge influx then. What a banana republic @MYANC is the enemy of our people.

@KeshanNaidoo3;

So South Africans have to follow long processes but foreigners are exempt 🤔. South Africans, you’re on your own

@DamnGiGi01;

Disgraceful. Meanwhile South African children must provide identification as well as that of both parents. This cannot be constitutional. 😡

@Glentanarocks;

This decision to allow children of undocumented foreigners into SA schools without ID is a slap in the face for SA parents struggling to get their kids educated. Our schools are already overcrowded and under-resourced! Time for the government to prioritize its own citizens! #EducationCrisisSA

@got_tuck;

@Lesufi they in the queue coming back from Zim now! Ready to enrol their kids next week!

This is on you!