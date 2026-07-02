South Africans in Cape Town appeals to a migrant shop owner to reopen his grocery

A group of South Africans in Cape Town appealed to a migrant shop owner to reopen his grocery store after it was reportedly closed over safety concerns during anti-foreigner protests.





In a video circulating on social media, the shop owner remained inside his vehicle as residents gathered around him, urging him to resume business and assuring him they would protect him.





According to reports, a number of migrant-owned businesses have temporarily closed following protests calling for undocumented migrants to leave South Africa. Some legally documented migrants have also reportedly been affected.





The residents said the shop sold groceries at prices many people in the community could afford and explained that shopping at larger retail outlets was more expensive.





“Open the shop. We can’t go to ShopRite and buy 2 Rand sugar, 3 Rand coffee, and 5 Rand potatoes because our people are the poorest of the poor. Why have you closed your shop? Open it,” one resident said.





The shop owner remained in his vehicle throughout the exchange, while those gathered continued asking him to reopen the business.