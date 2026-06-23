SOUTH AFRICANS VOW TO BLOCK EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA

JUST IN: SOUTH AFRICANS VOW TO BLOCK ECL BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA



“We will not allow Edgar Lungu to be buried in our country. We don’t want immigrants buried in our country. By June 30, he must also go back home.

The family will then demand permanent citizenship because their loved one is buried here. Even when they are dead, they don’t want to leave our country.”





These were the remarks made by anti-immigration activist Phakel’umthakathi as debate continues over the burial arrangements of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.