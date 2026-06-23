SOUTH AFRICANS VOW TO BLOCK EDGAR LUNGU BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA

JUST IN: SOUTH AFRICANS VOW TO BLOCK ECL BURIAL IN SOUTH AFRICA
“We will not allow Edgar Lungu to be buried in our country. We don’t want immigrants buried in our country. By June 30, he must also go back home.
The family will then demand permanent citizenship because their loved one is buried here. Even when they are dead, they don’t want to leave our country.”
These were the remarks made by anti-immigration activist Phakel’umthakathi as debate continues over the burial arrangements of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu.
HH’s Government basambamo. ECL’s family will know where to take his body.
More confusions over an issue which was so simple. South Africans are right, why and how do you refuse to bury your loved one in your own country in preference to a foreign country? The grave is already there yawning for more than a year now. They can try Enswatini or Malawi, South Africans are not joking, they mean it, don’t try them.
This is no longer a Zambian issue, so the family must see to that themselves. In fact we have moved on already. Zambians no longer lose sleep over this bygone.