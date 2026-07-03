South Africa’s Anti-Migrant Activist, Nkosikhona Ndabandaba has sparked an online frenzy following claims he planned to visit African countries.





“I will visit you in your respective countries my fellow African brothers and sisters, to revive the spirit of Ubuntu,” he said.





His comment came as a surprise as Nkosikhona is known to be a lead actor in almost all protests against African nationals, demanding their departure from South Africa.





Critics say his remarks were deliberate to dominate online conversations as he is known as someone who thrives on public attention.



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