South Korea responds calmly to North Korean criticism, reaffirms commitment to peace



South Korea’s presidential office has responded to North Korea’s latest criticism by reaffirming Seoul’s commitment to long-term peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.





Speaking to reporters on Friday morning, senior officials from the presidential office said South Korea will continue pursuing a policy focused on peaceful coexistence and reducing tensions, despite Pyongyang’s increasingly confrontational rhetoric.





Seoul stressed that its recent joint statement with the European Union was a routine expression of its position on regional security issues and was not intended as a provocation against North Korea.





South Korean officials also emphasized that strong rhetoric from Pyongyang would not alter the government’s broader objective of maintaining stability and preventing further escalation on the peninsula.





The exchange highlights the stark contrast in tone between the two Koreas, with Pyongyang adopting increasingly hardline positions while Seoul continues to publicly advocate dialogue and long-term engagement.