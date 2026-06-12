SOUTHERN PROVINCE POLICE CHIEF UNBOTHERED BY PF-PAMODZI ALLIANCE ACC THREAT OVER ALLEGED ABUSE OF OFFICE





By Nelson Zulu



Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo says he is unbothered by threats from the PF-Pamodzi Alliance to report him to the Anti-Corruption Commission -ACC- over alleged abuse of office.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Namalongo said he was not aware of any such move but maintained that anyone is at liberty to report him to the relevant authorities if they believe there is cause to do so.





He said the threat will not affect his duties, adding that he remains focused on carrying out his work as required on behalf of the people.





Mr. Namalongo’s remarks follow threats by PF-Pamodzi Alliance Acting Secretary General Celestin Mukandila, to report him to the acc for alleged abuse of office.





Mr. Mukandila has accused Mr. Namalongo of citing section 9 of the Public Gatherings Bill, which has not been enacted, when he suspended campaigns in Mazabuka Central constituency following violent incidents.



PHOENIX NEWS