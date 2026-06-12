SpaceX Bars Chinese and Hong Kong Investors from IPO Over National Security Risks





SpaceX has taken a firm stand on protecting American interests. The company and its underwriters blocked orders from Chinese and Hong Kong investors in its upcoming IPO, citing strict US export controls and ITAR regulations. The IPO website is inaccessible in those regions.





This move is driven by Beijing’s military-civil fusion strategy, which blurs the line between civilian business and the Chinese military. SpaceX develops cutting-edge aerospace technology with deep ties to the Pentagon and NASA. Allowing stakes from high-risk actors could open doors to espionage, influence operations, and unauthorized tech transfers.





In an era of strategic competition, prioritizing security over open markets is common sense. Other US firms in sensitive sectors like space and AI would be wise to follow suit.