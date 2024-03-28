Spanish prosecutors request two-and-a-half-year jail term for Luis Rubiales over Hermoso kiss saga

Spanish prosecutors have requested a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for Luis Rubiales for allegedly kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent.

Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), kissed Hermoso after Spain’s Women’s World Cup final victory against England last year.

Despite Hermoso denying consent, Rubiales maintained his innocence and refused to step down, leading to his suspension by FIFA and eventual replacement at the helm of the RFEF.

The prosecutors’ office in Spain seeks one year in prison for sexual assault and an additional 18 months for coercion against Rubiales.

They also propose a four-year ban on contacting Hermoso or coming within 200 meters of her. Rubiales is not the only individual facing legal consequences.

RFEF directors Albert Luque and Ruben Rivera, along with former Spain women’s head coach Jorge Vilda, could also serve a year-and-a-half in prison for coercion in attempting to calm tensions surrounding Rubiales.

Additionally, Rubiales is ordered to compensate Hermoso with €50,000 for sexual assault, with an additional €50,000 for coercion from him and the other three individuals involved.

Apart from the Hermoso incident, Rubiales faces legal issues related to corruption allegations concerning a deal with Saudi Arabia, which has led to a warrant for his arrest.