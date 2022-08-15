So far, the top contenders are Van Jones, Ray J, and Nick Cannon.

Last week, Kim Kardashian called it quits with her boyfriend of nine months, Pete Davidson. While neither of them have addressed it, Kanye West wasted no time trolling their breakup. West took to his Instagram account and shared a newspaper with the headline “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

Aside from Ye, the public is also having fun at Kim and Pete’s expense. The mother of four has been trending on sports gambling sites as users place bets on who she’ll get into a relationship with next. Being that Kim has an extensive list of former partners, people online are intrigued to see where her love life will go.

One list that has been circulating online consists of 20 possible candidates. Ranked from most to least likely, the top five men are CNN commentator, Van Jones; Kim’s former fling, Ray J; father of eight, Nick Cannon; singer and actor, Jamie Foxx; and Captain America actor, Chris Evans. Amongst these men is also her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Other wealthy men on the list included Elon Musk, Harry Styles, Michael B. Jordan, Eminem, and others. As of now, Kim has yet to make a comment regarding the sports websites.