Stardy Mwale advises all millers to protest ZNS cheap mealie by stopping milling for one month.

In an audio that has gone viral, former PF Permanent Secretary for Ministry of Defence Stardy Mwale has advised millers to cease milling for one month to test how ZNS will feed the whole nation with their cheap mealie

Stardy Mwale was talking to someone he only refered to as Mwisho.

“Stop milling, let’s see how ZNS can feed the whole nation with their cheap mealie meal, because UPND wants to be clever”, Mwale said