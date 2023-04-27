ABOUT CALLS ON SOME ARREST

Just got called by CK questioning me on some arrest and that he had secured surities for bond just like I presented myself on record for him and many others as their Surity.



Not sure why his arrest has come up now from January diatribe or violence threats but even as we do chimbuya, lets observe laws of the land. That man is actually not my mbuya from the Eastern province as I know all genuine mbuyas of mine when I meet or hear them strike at me. I do this daily with likes of Hon Paramount Chief Mpezeni or Hon JJ. We express and reciprocate traditional jokes freely every opportunitity we find to express love to each other.



As for Him on the other hand he was expressing maximum Hatred out of my statement that this Government gives KCM back to Vendata PLC to create in the Copperbelt province immediate ‘money in circulation.’



All his diatribe as if I was not one that gave him fuel money before 2013 to travel back to his village in Masaiti to campaign for elections that he lost in any case. He had huge respect for me then but now has grown big wings to disrespect and insult me since being a PS from 2015 to 2021. While I can point a day when helped him and majority other former chakuti when helped them be it with money (usually $100) before PF formed government, they will never state a day they helped me even with just a 1 ngwee. I expected and still expected zero from them but assure them to defend myself when they attack me verbally or otherwise.



I practice politics of Love and fight politics of Hatred. Good luck to his case with the police. We have laws in the national constitution enacted in 2016 under PF and then republican President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu.



It’s all of us duty to obey all laws enshrined in the current constitution of Zambia. Insulting and threatening violence in tribal lines is a crime. I don’t do it and please don’t.

MBS28.04.2023