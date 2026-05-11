State House Special Assistant for Legal Affairs, Christopher Mundia denies authoring viral letters





Mundia wrote;



Bana Bahesu,



Today we are back with a very serious issue.



As we conduct our politics, let us refrain from committing serious crimes. The Penal Code Act, the Cyber Crimes Act and the State Security Act are very clear on these matters





These offices we in public office temporarily occupy today will one day be occupied by others. Let us refrain from desecrating the sanctity of these offices in a quest to campaign for candidates of your choice through the spread of criminal disinformation and outright forgeries





Hiding in the diaspora will not erase criminal activities now or in the future. This equally goes for those seeking high public office who are actively funding this criminality. Do not complain or feign political victimization when the long arm of the law comes knocking on your door.



“The wheels of Justice turn slowly, but grind exceedingly fine”



CM