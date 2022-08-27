STATE QUESTIONS ACQUITTAL OF HONEY BEE DIRECTORS
By Rhodah Mvula
The State has raised issues on how Magistrate Chibabula Chinuda acquitted suspects in the Honey Bee Scandal without allegedly following the Criminal Procedure Code.
On 19th January 2021, Lusaka lawyer Joseph Chirwa, filed a complaint before the Lusaka Magistrate Court against former Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, former MOH Permanent Secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, three Honey Bee Pharmacy directors, Wilson Lungu and Chomba Kaoma.
However a perusal of the case record revealed that the complainant withdrew his complaint on the same day but a ruling was made by Resident Magistrate Chibabula Chinunda to acquit the accused on the 26th January 2021, days after the complaint was withdrawn.
The State argue that there was no record of proceedings in the matter and that the accused’s never appeared before court for plea.
In this matter, Three Honey Bee Directors refused to take plea in a matter they are charged with altering a false document because they were acquitted by the court on similar charge.- Diamond TV
This shows and reveals how PF leadership was. They were by all means covering all scandals they made by closing up cases which were corrupt related. Think of Chitotela and Chilufya still are we all satisfied as citizens? Sure mwebantu how do you close a case so serious and acquit criminals in absentia?
This means please the Chief Justice you have a very big task to clean up your club under your care. Judiciary of the past was not something that we were going to trust. My Chief Justice please clean the mess PF left.
What is the best way to ensure justice on people like chitotela and chitalu chilufya.?
Everyone including themselves don’t believe in what was pronounced from their trials.
Is there anything else the country could do.?
Big money must have changed hands.