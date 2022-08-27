STATE QUESTIONS ACQUITTAL OF HONEY BEE DIRECTORS

By Rhodah Mvula

The State has raised issues on how Magistrate Chibabula Chinuda acquitted suspects in the Honey Bee Scandal without allegedly following the Criminal Procedure Code.

On 19th January 2021, Lusaka lawyer Joseph Chirwa, filed a complaint before the Lusaka Magistrate Court against former Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya, former MOH Permanent Secretary Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, three Honey Bee Pharmacy directors, Wilson Lungu and Chomba Kaoma.

However a perusal of the case record revealed that the complainant withdrew his complaint on the same day but a ruling was made by Resident Magistrate Chibabula Chinunda to acquit the accused on the 26th January 2021, days after the complaint was withdrawn.

The State argue that there was no record of proceedings in the matter and that the accused’s never appeared before court for plea.

In this matter, Three Honey Bee Directors refused to take plea in a matter they are charged with altering a false document because they were acquitted by the court on similar charge.- Diamond TV