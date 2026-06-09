Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

“Dear citizens of Israel,

A year ago, we launched a historic preemptive strike against Iran’s intention to destroy us with atomic bombs. We thwarted this immediate threat – and we also eliminated the tyrant Khamenei.





If we had not acted in time and with overwhelming force – we would not be here today. And I pledge again: Iran will not have nuclear weapons.

With that same determination, we acted against Hezbollah as well. Hezbollah planned to invade the Galilee with thousands of terrorists, and at the same time, it planned to devastate Israel’s cities with 150,000 missiles and rockets.





We thwarted this threat as well – and we eliminated Nasrallah. And I would like to tell you: our heroic fighters are tearing Hezbollah to pieces.





We continue to destroy all of their terror infrastructure in the security zone, including massive underground facilities in the Beaufort Ridge. So massive that they are unlike anything I have ever seen.





Iran and Hezbollah are weaker than ever, and we are stronger than ever – but our battle against them is still not finished.



In the last 24 hours, Iran and Hezbollah tried to impose a new equation upon us. And it is an equation I find intolerable and unacceptable.

They thought they would fire at Israel from Lebanese territory and from Iran – and we would not act. That did not happen, and it will not happen. Not on my watch!





Just as I have done for decades, I stand firmly on our right to act against our enemies. That is how we acted now as well. After Hezbollah fired into Israeli territory, I ordered the IDF to attack terror targets in Beirut, and to eliminate Hezbollah operatives there. We did that.





After Iran attacked Israel, I instructed the IDF to attack military and economic targets throughout Iran. We did that, too.



At the moment, we are holding our fire, because after we struck the terror regime in Tehran, it ceased attacking us. In the event that the terror regime in Iran makes the mistake of resuming attacks on us – we will respond with overwhelming force.





Israel has a full right to self-defense, and we are exercising it to the extent necessary. I say this to you, just as I say this, with appreciation and respect, in my good conversations with my friend President Trump.



With unity, determination and wisdom – we will protect the State of Israel. Together, with God’s help, we will restore security to the north.”