Statement By The Inspector General Of Police On The Forthcoming Summit For Democracy And The Visit Of The Vice President USA

STATEMENT BY THE INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE ON THE FORTHCOMING SUMMIT FOR DEMOCRACY AND THE VISIT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

I am pleased to inform the nation that the Zambia Police Service will be policing the forthcoming Summit for Democracy (S4D) to be held in our country from Wednesday, 29th to Thursday, 30th March 2023 in Lusaka.

During the same period, we will be hosting the visit of the Vice President of the United States of America (USA), Kamala D. Harris who will be in the country from Friday, 31st March, 2023 to Saturday, 1st April, 2023.

These two events are of great importance not only to our country but to the global community as well.

As an institution charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order and provision of security in the country, it is our mandate to ensure that the two functions proceed safely and in a secure environment.

We are alive to the fact that during this period, there are certain individuals and groupings with an agenda to champion causes that may be alien to our country and inimical to our tradition and cultural values. I wish to warn those with such ill-intentions that our officers are fully equipped and ready to deal with them.

Enough officers will be deployed to cover the summit venue and other areas of concern.

Ladies and gentlemen, the two events will indeed attract a large number of VIP escorts in our city. We would like to appeal to all motorists and the general public to exercise caution and patience during this period as some of the roads may be temporarily closed at certain times to allow the smooth flow of VIP vehicles. In such situations, the public will always be guided on the alternative routes to use.

As I conclude, I wish to assure the general public and our visitors that the Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring that peace, law and order prevails before, during and after these significant events. We have put in place adequate measures aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for all.

For any emergencies, members of the public are advised to utilize our toll free line 9010.

Lemmy Kajoba

INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE

28th March, 2023