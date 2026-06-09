BREAKING: Stephen A. Smith Blasts Trump for Turning NBA Finals Into a Circus



Trump’s decision to crash Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on Monday night drew a sharp rebuke from one of sports media’s biggest voices, and notably one Trump himself has praised. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith unloaded on the president during Monday morning’s First Take, calling the visit selfish, narcissistic, and completely out of line for a sitting president attending a packed urban venue.





Smith made clear his frustration had nothing to do with politics or fandom. His beef was purely logistical and civic. Midtown Manhattan ground to a halt as streets and avenues were blocked off for the presidential motorcade, watch parties around the city were canceled, and ticket prices spiked in response to Trump’s last-minute attendance announcement. Fans who had planned their evenings around one of the biggest Knicks games in generations found themselves scrambling.





“What happened to Mar-a-Lago? What happened to the White House?” Smith asked pointedly, driving home that a president choosing to descend on one of the most densely packed neighborhoods in the country for a sporting event is not just an inconvenience but a genuine imposition on the people who live and work there.





The Garden responded by implementing TSA-style screening and a strict no-bag policy, while Secret Service locked down a several-block perimeter around the arena for hours before tipoff at 8:30 p.m. Local businesses that had anticipated a windfall from the Finals crowd, including bars and parking garages, instead faced restricted access and reduced foot traffic because of the security cordon.





Smith was unsparing. He noted he would have said the same thing about Obama, Clinton, or any president who made the same call. His point was simple: the presidency comes with enormous costs to everyone around it, and showing up uninvited to Madison Square Garden on a whim is the definition of putting your ego ahead of the people you claim to serve.





The White House defended the trip, with spokesperson Olivia Wales calling Trump a lifelong Knicks fan attending “a historic game” and crediting Secret Service and the NYPD for ensuring safety. But for the fans who lost their watch parties, sat in traffic for hours, or paid jacked-up prices for tickets, the explanation likely rang hollow.