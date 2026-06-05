BREAKING: Steve Bannon Admits GOP Will Lose the Senate as MAGA Base Collapses



Steve Bannon is in full panic mode, and for once, he’s telling the truth. The former Trump White House strategist and self-described MAGA architect went on a scorched-earth rant on his WarRoom podcast Thursday, warning Republican senators and their donor class that the party is heading straight for a Senate wipeout in the fall midterms.





“We’re going to lose the Senate in the fall anyway,” Bannon declared, fuming that MAGA’s grassroots foot soldiers have zero interest in knocking on doors, canvassing neighborhoods, or doing any of the unglamorous work that actually wins elections. He argued that the old playbook of flooding the airwaves with hundreds of millions in TV ads on Fox and CNN is dead, and that the Senate establishment hasn’t figured that out yet.





Bannon went further, essentially threatening to kneecap Republican candidates in North Carolina, Maine, Ohio, Michigan, Georgia, Kansas, and Alaska if the Senate GOP doesn’t get in line with MAGA priorities. “We don’t care if we lose Georgia, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas, Alaska. Screw you,” he said, directing his fury at what he called the “phony” Republicans who only hold their seats because Trump put them there.





He also took aim at the GOP donor class, specifically calling out Stephen Law and what Bannon described as the millions burned trying to destroy the grassroots movement in Texas. His message was unambiguous: fall in line or get buried.





The outburst signals something significant. The coalition that handed Republicans the Senate is fracturing from the inside, and the man who helped build it is now threatening to burn it down.