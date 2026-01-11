🇺🇸 Steve Bannon Positions Himself for 2028, Raising Questions About Who Will Lead the “America First” Movement After President Donald Trump and Whether a Power Struggle Is Coming Inside the Republican Party





Political insiders in the United States say former White House chief strategist and far-right media figure Steve Bannon is quietly preparing for a possible 2028 presidential run. While no official announcement has been made, his growing political activity, fundraising connections, and media influence are being closely watched as signs that he may be laying the groundwork for a future campaign.





Bannon was one of the main architects of President Donald Trump’s 2016 victory and helped shape the “America First” ideology that now dominates a large section of the Republican Party. Although the two men later clashed, Bannon has since returned as a strong supporter of Trump and remains deeply influential among the party’s populist base.





This has sparked a major question in US political circles: Is Steve Bannon preparing to challenge President Donald Trump, or is he positioning himself as the heir to Trump’s movement?





At present, Bannon is not openly opposing Trump. In fact, he continues to praise him and present him as the central leader of the conservative populist movement. However, the US Constitution limits any president to two elected terms. If Trump completes another term, he would not be able to run again in 2028. This constitutional reality has forced many in the Republican Party to start thinking about who will carry the movement forward when Trump is no longer on the ballot.





Sources say Bannon’s recent moves are less about launching a direct challenge and more about preparing for a post-Trump political landscape. By strengthening his grassroots networks, media platforms, and donor relationships, he is positioning himself either to run as a candidate or to become a powerful kingmaker who decides which figure inherits Trump’s base.





Bannon’s ideology closely mirrors Trump’s: economic nationalism, opposition to globalism, strict immigration policies, and aggressive culture-war politics. Supporters see him as a possible torchbearer who could keep the movement alive. Critics, however, view him as a divisive figure whose rise could deepen political polarization in the country.





For now, there is no official declaration of a 2028 campaign. But the discussions around Bannon signal something bigger: the quiet beginning of a battle over the future of the Republican Party and the “America First” movement once President Donald Trump is no longer able to run. The question is no longer if that transition will come — but who will control it.