STEVEN MABUGANA: ‘They Chased Me Out!’ Limpopo Businessman Closes KZN Factory After Threats





A successful Limpopo businessman says he has been forced to shut down his KwaZulu-Natal textile factory after enduring repeated threats and intimidation from anti-immigration groups, despite being a South African citizen.





Steven Mabugana, 40, from Venda, revealed in a Facebook post on 3 June 2026 that he closed his Hammarsdale-based business after claiming he was repeatedly mistaken for a foreign national and targeted by groups including Operation Dudula. According to Mabugana, the hostile environment made it impossible for him to continue operating.





The closure is a major blow to the local economy. Mabugana says his textile company employed more than 350 workers and provided free skills training to over 2,000 young South Africans, helping many secure opportunities in the industry.





In an emotional video, the businessman described the heartbreak of investing years of hard work and resources into a community where he ultimately felt unwelcome. He said the threats became so severe that leaving was the only option, raising fresh concerns about the impact of anti-immigration tensions on businesses, jobs and social cohesion in South Africa.