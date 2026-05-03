“STOP HIDING BEHIND YOUR FATHER!” — Julius Malema CALLS OUT Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, URGES HER TO BUILD HER OWN LEGACY
EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked fresh political drama after publicly challenging Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to step out of her father’s shadow and create her own path.
According to Malema, Duduzile has the intelligence, strength, and determination to start her own foundation — instead of relying on the influence of her father, former President Jacob Zuma.
📌 What Malema is saying:
Duduzile should build her own independent platform
She has the capability to lead and create impact
It’s time to move beyond family political identity
⚖️ The reaction is already divided:
🔥 Some agree:
They believe it’s a strong message encouraging independence and leadership growth.
💥 Others disagree:
They see it as unnecessary criticism and political provocation.
📊 Why this matters:
Ongoing influence of political families in South Africa
Questions around independence vs legacy in leadership
Growing tensions between political figures
🔥 This is more than just a statement —
it’s a direct challenge that could reshape political narratives.
💬 Is this honest advice… or political pressure?