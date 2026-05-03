“STOP HIDING BEHIND YOUR FATHER!” — Julius Malema CALLS OUT Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, URGES HER TO BUILD HER OWN LEGACY





EFF leader Julius Malema has sparked fresh political drama after publicly challenging Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to step out of her father’s shadow and create her own path.





According to Malema, Duduzile has the intelligence, strength, and determination to start her own foundation — instead of relying on the influence of her father, former President Jacob Zuma.





📌 What Malema is saying:



Duduzile should build her own independent platform



She has the capability to lead and create impact



It’s time to move beyond family political identity





⚖️ The reaction is already divided:



🔥 Some agree:

They believe it’s a strong message encouraging independence and leadership growth.





💥 Others disagree:

They see it as unnecessary criticism and political provocation.



📊 Why this matters:



Ongoing influence of political families in South Africa





Questions around independence vs legacy in leadership



Growing tensions between political figures



🔥 This is more than just a statement —

it’s a direct challenge that could reshape political narratives.



💬 Is this honest advice… or political pressure?