STOP TAKING ‘MWANA APELUKE’: LMUTH WARNS AGAINST UNREGULATED BEDROOM BOOSTERS AFTER RARE P3N!LE FRACTURE

STOP TAKING ‘MWANA APELUKE’: LMUTH WARNS AGAINST UNREGULATED BEDROOM BOOSTERS AFTER RARE PENILE FRACTURE



Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital (LMUTH) has cautioned members of the public against the use of unregulated sexual enhancement products after successfully treating a 34-year-old man who suffered a rare penile fracture during vigorous sexual activity.





According to the hospital, the patient was admitted earlier this week after sustaining the injury and disclosed that he had consumed energy-boosting drinks before the incident.





Doctors found a significant penile hematoma, injuries to the corpus spongiosum and a complete transection of the penile urethra, a rare but serious medical emergency requiring immediate surgery.





The patient was rushed to theatre, where a team of specialist urologists successfully carried out emergency reconstructive surgery, including circumcision. LMUTH says the patient is now stable and recovering well.

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The surgical team comprised Dr. Muleya M, Dr. Mufaya, Dr. Lupinda C.K and Dr. Chungu, assisted by anaesthetist Ms. Lydia and scrub nurse Sr. Vivian.



Using the case as a public health lesson, the hospital urged people to avoid unregulated products marketed for sexual enhancement and instead seek advice from qualified healthcare professionals for sexual health concerns.





In a characteristically Zambian twist, LMUTH’s own Facebook page lightened the mood while driving home the message, bluntly telling followers: “STOP TAKING MWANA APELUKE…..”





The post quickly went viral, attracting hundreds of humorous reactions from Zambians, with many mixing jokes with praise for the medical team.



One Facebook user, Victor Chilunda, joked: “People have problems bigger than the economy… bedroom issues they want to boost a Vitz to 1000hp.”





Another user, Amon Mwale, described the incident as “the real definition of ityoke ityoke,” while Kate Christine Nangonde humorously referred to it simply as “adult activity yansala.”



Martial Raymond quipped that the patient had “taken it personal,” as Robinson Kasao wondered in Bemba whether the “soldier” had finally surrendered.





Amid the laughter, others applauded the hospital’s swift response. Given Edwins congratulated the doctors and nurses for the successful operation, while Stanley Mwila commended the urology team, writing, “Well done team uro. Imwe nipatali.”





Some questioned the hospital’s openness in sharing the case, with Thomas Ck Phiri asking whether hospitals now report on every admission, while Ryan Raymond Ng’ambilani predicted the story would inevitably be sensationalized by online media.



LMUTH also joined in the banter. Responding to one comment suggesting the patient would struggle going forward, the hospital humorously reassured followers: “He has been fixed, weapons are now functional.”





Behind the jokes, however, medical experts stress that a penile fracture is a genuine surgical emergency. It typically occurs when the erect penis is forcefully bent, causing the tissue surrounding it to tear. Symptoms often include a popping sound, severe pain, swelling, bruising and immediate loss of erection, with urgent surgery offering the best chance of a full recovery.





The laughs may be free, but the lesson is serious; no energy drink or unregulated “bedroom booster” is worth a trip to the operating theatre.



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