Footballer, Stoppilla Sunzu’s father was yesterday reportedly quizzed by investigative wings over the tenancy agreement he has entered in with former republican president Edgar Chagwa Lungu.


A source close to the family told the Daily Nation that Mr Felix Sunzu was surprised to receive a delegation of officers from the security wings who wanted to know the terms in the tenancy agreement between his son and the former president.
Mr Sunzu, who stays in Chililabombwe, could however not help the officers because he was not the landlord.


“He told them, he was not the owner of that house. That his son, who is the owner of the house will be in the country anytime this week and he will be the right person to answer such questions,’’ he said.


Former president lungu moved into Sunzu’s house after leaving State House following his loss in the August 12 elections.
Under the Zambian constitution accommodation of the former president is supposed to be provided by Government.


Mr Lungu, who is also PF president, is expected to hand over power to a successor in June at an extraordinary congress.
The former president has made it clear that he would retire once he hands over to a successor to be chosen by the members.


The Patriotic Front has been engulfed in a power struggle following Mr Lungu’s announcement that he would retire from politics.- Daily Nation

Commonwealth Secretary General Rt.Hon. Patricia Scotland yesterday met former President Edgar Lungu in Lusaka at his new residence.

  1. Lungu is just a criminal. He deserves nothing but prison. After all he did not win 2015 and 2016 elections but just rigged. Prison is the best place for such a fool. He wasted people’s time and has ended up putting the country in a debt crisis just to satisfy his appetite for power. A lot of corruption stinking deals including his current residence.

