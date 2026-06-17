STOPPING A TRIBE WILL NEVER BUILD ZAMBIA



Yesterday I came across a comment that saddened me. A young Zambian proudly wrote, “We are stopping Tongalism.” I removed the comment because hatred has no place on this page.





My young brother, my young sister, no election should ever be about stopping a tribe. Zambia was never built on that principle, and it must never be governed by it. When you enter the polling booth, you should not ask yourself, “Which tribe should I stop?” You should ask yourself, “Which ideas will move Zambia forward?”





The real enemy is not Tonga. It is not Bemba. It is not Lozi, Ngoni, Kaonde, Lunda, Luvale, Chewa, or any other tribe. The real enemy is poverty. The real enemy is unemployment. The real enemy is hunger. The real enemy is low incomes. The real enemy is missed opportunities for our young people.

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Instead of debating tribes, let us debate solutions. How do we turn economic growth into better paying jobs? How do we help civil servants and private sector workers trapped by expensive loans? How do we ensure that fertilizer produced in Zambia reaches our farmers at lower prices? How do we make provincial economic hubs become centres of manufacturing and exports? How do we give thousands of youth cooperatives access to affordable capital so they can employ others instead of waiting to be employed? These are the conversations worthy of a great nation.





Those who have no solutions often seek refuge in division, but Zambia has always been greater than those who attempt to divide her. Our strength has never been in our surnames. It has always been in our shared destiny.





The Zambia we are building must reward hard work, enterprise, innovation and integrity, not tribe. I refuse to campaign against any tribe. I choose to campaign against poverty. That is the Zambia I believe in.



Forward, TOGETHER in UNITY!



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner