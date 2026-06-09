STRONGER KWACHA HELPS DRIVE K40 CUT IN SUNSHINE MILLING’S MEALIE MEAL PRICES





Sunshine Milling has reduced the priced of a 25kg bag of breakfast mealie meal from K260 to K220, following lower maize prices, falling diesel costs, a stronger kwacha, and a favourable policy environment.





Gomeli Litana Sunshine Managing Director said retails should pass this benefit to consumers assuring if current trends continue, mealie meal prices could fall further.





Litana thanked “GRZ policy for allowing the export of mealie meal which has helped increase the volume sales, so we just implore the retailers to pass on the benefit to consumers.” He added that the kwacha gain has helped in dropping maintenance costs which are in forex expenses.





The price reduction is likely to bring relief to consumers and adds to growing signs of improving cost conditions within the milling sector.