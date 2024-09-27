Suge Knight Calls Out JAY-Z, Dr. Dre & Snoop Dogg For Staying Silent On Diddy Allegations

Suge Knight has called out a number of high-profile Hip Hop figures such as JAY-Z,Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg for not yet publicly commenting on the sex trafficking allegations against Diddy.

Speaking to Chris Cuomo on NewsNation from prison, the Death Row Records co-founder claimed that various people in the rap industry “knew what was going on” regarding Puffy’s alleged criminal behavior.

He then spoke out against those that have stayed silent, saying: “I don’t care if it’s T.I., I don’t care if it’s Rick Ross, I don’t care if it’s Jay, I don’t care if it’s Snoop, I don’t care if it’s [The] Game, I don’t care if it’s Dre — nobody is stepping up.”

The rappers mentioned by Knight have all worked with Diddy or been seen with him in social settings such as at the Roc Nation brunch or one of the Bad Boy boss’ famous parties.

Suge then shared his thoughts on Diddy’s criminal charges, claiming that it’s not an open-and-shut case due to the mogul’s powerful connections — including, he alleged, to the FBI.

“He’s not a dummy so he’s smart enough to work his magic. On top of that, he’s been involved with the FBI for most of his career. He got powerful people. One of his partners who started his company with drug money, President Obama got him out of prison!

“So it’s not like he don’t have no moves. I don’t think nobody should just count him out. I don’t think he’s gonna lay down and curl in the corner and die. He’s probably going through a lot of withdrawals with the drugs [in jail].”

Knight also addressed whether Diddy, who was recently placed on suicide watch in jail, might be suicidal.

“I don’t wanna say he’s in danger and neither should he say that,” he said. “Because once he gets to the point where they feel he’s gonna be suicidal… you don’t have the rights to nothing: no sock, no drawers, no T-shirt, no blanket, no sheets. You’re naked in a cell as a crazy man, so he definitely don’t wanna do that.”

Diddy is currently being held in a Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, an infamous facility which has previously been described as “Hell on Earth.”

He is expected to remain there until trial having twice been denied bond.