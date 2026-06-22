Susan Mulala: A Story of Faith, Resilience, and Service



In the heart of Mwense Central stands a young woman whose journey into public service was not born out of privilege or ambition alone, but from witnessing everyday struggles that too many families know all too well. Overcrowded classrooms, under-equipped clinics, poor infrastructure, and limited opportunities for women and young people became the realities that shaped Susan Mulala’s sense of purpose.





Raised in a humble family alongside her four sisters, Susan learned early that resilience, love, and unity are the foundations of a meaningful life. Her upbringing instilled in her a deep respect for others and a belief that communities thrive when people stand together and support one another.





Her own life tested those values. While studying at the University of Zambia, financial hardship nearly brought her academic journey to an end. In her first year, her family could not afford her examination fees, forcing her to sign an agreement simply to sit for exams. Even after completing them, she could not access her results because of an outstanding balance. Rather than giving up, she reached out through social media, where compassionate strangers stepped forward to help. Similar challenges emerged in her second year, but sponsors and well-wishers once again opened doors that seemed closed. Those experiences convinced her that perseverance, humility, faith, and the kindness of ordinary people can overcome extraordinary obstacles.





Inspired by women leaders such as Sylvia Masebo, Mutale Nalumango, and Inonge Wina, Susan came to believe that leadership is defined not by age but by courage, vision, and a willingness to serve. Their examples reinforced her conviction that young women can rise to positions of responsibility and make lasting contributions to society





Before pursuing elected office, Susan devoted herself to service as a social worker and volunteer. She worked with child protection initiatives, served at Vision of Hope Zambia, contributed as a peer educator at the University of Zambia, and held the position of Vice President of the Social Workers Association at UNZA. These roles demanded time and dedication rather than financial reward, strengthening her lifelong commitment to vulnerable children, persons with disabilities, and community development.





Her daily routine reflects that commitment. She begins with prayer and reflection before engaging directly with members of the community, listening to their concerns and searching for practical solutions. She balances meetings and planning with moments spent encouraging young people and women’s groups, while finding joy in simple pleasures like singing, cooking, and sharing laughter with family and friends.





Faith remains the compass that guides her decisions. The Bible’s teachings on humility, justice, and service influence both her personal life and her approach to leadership. During difficult moments, she views challenges as temporary storms that can be overcome through perseverance and trust in God.





Susan also embraces criticism as an opportunity for growth. Rather than allowing setbacks to discourage her, she believes every failure contains a lesson that prepares a person for future success. This philosophy has shaped a leader who values honesty, accountability, compassion, and hard work above titles or status.



Her vision for Mwense Central is grounded in practical needs. If entrusted with public office, she hopes to prioritize improved feeder roads, better-equipped health facilities, mattresses for patients and boarding schools, greater access to clean water, and stronger efforts to end early marriages. She is equally passionate about creating opportunities for young people whose talents often go unrealized because of unemployment and limited empowerment programs.





Susan believes that effective leadership bridges generations rather than divides them. She advocates respecting elders, consulting them regularly, and combining their wisdom with the innovation and energy of youth. In her view, experience and fresh ideas should complement each other in building stronger communities.





Looking five years ahead, she defines success not by personal achievement but by visible improvements in people’s lives: better schools, equipped clinics, stronger infrastructure, empowered women and youth, and fewer cases of early marriage and teenage pregnancy. She also believes that public resources such as the Constituency Development Fund should be managed transparently and directed toward projects that deliver measurable benefits for ordinary citizens.





To young girls and boys who dream of leading, Susan’s message is simple: never lose focus, believe in yourself, work hard, and never underestimate the value of your own voice. Her own story demonstrates that humble beginnings and difficult circumstances do not limit one’s future.





Those closest to her describe her as caring, determined, focused, and approachable. Many are surprised to discover that behind her serious commitment to service is someone who enjoys making people laugh and bringing joy to those around her.





At its heart, Susan Mulala’s story is one of resilience born from adversity, faith strengthened by hardship, and service inspired by compassion. It is the story of a young woman who believes that leadership is measured not by age, but by the willingness to listen, to sacrifice, and to work tirelessly so that every member of the community has the opportunity to thrive.