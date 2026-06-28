Suspect Held for Destroying Campaign Posters



By Arnold Tutu



A 46-year-old man has been arrested in Luanshya for allegedly destroying campaign posters belonging to the United Party for National Development -UPND.





Copperbelt Police Commissioner MWALA YUYI says the incident was reported to Mpatamatu Police Station at about 17:15 hours on Friday after it occurred around 16:30 hours near Mpatamatu Secondary School.





Mr. YUYI says the matter was reported by UPND Head of Security PROSPER CHUNGU, who alleged that an unknown man had destroyed five campaign posters for Roan Constituency aspiring parliamentary candidate JOEL CHIBUYE.





He said in a statement that preliminary investigations indicate that the UPND campaign team was conducting campaign activities in Mpatamatu Township and putting up campaign posters when they noticed a man allegedly tearing down some of the materials.





“The campaign team apprehended the suspect after discovering that five campaign posters had been destroyed before handing him over to Mpatamatu Police Station,” Mr. YUYI said.





He said the suspect was identified as RABSON SIMFUKWE, aged 46, and has since been detained in police custody.



Mr. YUYI said a docket has been opened and investigations into the matter are continuing.