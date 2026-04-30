Suspect in Trump assassination attempt took selfie before breaching White House event





U.S. prosecutors revealed that the man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump took a selfie inside his hotel room shortly before carrying out the attack.





According to the report, the suspect then forced his way into a White House event, breaching security while armed with a shotgun.





The incident has raised serious concerns over security vulnerabilities, as authorities continue investigating how the suspect was able to get so close to the president.