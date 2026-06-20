SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTACK INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE IN MONZE



Suspected United Party for National Development cadres in Monze have allegedly attacked Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Bweengwa Constituency, Cliff Mwiinga, aged 43.





On 17th June, 2026, around 11:30 hours, Mwiinga and his supporters were reportedly intercepted by the cadres along the Monze–Niko Road between Nakansangwe and Mooya Turn-off.





Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, notes that five of Mwiinga’s supporters sustained injuries and were issued with medical report forms.





Meanwhile, the cadres went on to damage a Land Rover vehicle and a Mitsubishi truck belonging to Mwiinga, further stealing assorted items from the Land Rover.





Namalongo says the total value of damaged property is estimated at K62,000, while the total value of stolen property is K53,000.





He tabulates that during the disturbance, campaign regalia valued at K35,000, an HP laptop computer valued at K12,000 and a generator set valued at K6,000 were allegedly stolen.





At broadcast, Namalongo stated that no arrest had been made, with investigations ongoing.



For more details, tune in to Byta FM 90.3/100.3/101.9 or http://radio.garden/listen/byta-fm-zambia/YsDAFNNN.