SYAKALIMA EXPLAINS THE FULL IMPACT OF FREE EDUCATION



Education Minister, Hon. Douglas Syakalima, has reiterated that the introduction of free education has served over Two (2) Million Children from becoming vagabonds.



Hon. Syakalima has said the introduction of Free Education in 2021 has seen more than 2 Million Children enrolled in School, meaning that had there not been free education, TWO Million children would have been roaming the streets and end up becoming a menace to communities.



Speaking at the Rusangu Secondary School Alumni Association Fundraising gala dinner in Lusaka, Saturday 21st December 2024, the Minister said the introduction of free education is therefore an unprecedented achievement.



The Education Minister explained that education is not only impartation of academic and moral values but also as a form of social control.



“’You see, by keeping children in School for a specified period of time each day is also a way of deterring them from being involved in various illicit activities. “ The Minister said.



Hon. Syakalima, who is also Chirundu Member of Parliament, said the debate of increased number of learners in classrooms is a better evil than what would have happened had these children been left in the streets.



However the Minister pointed out that following the introduction of free education, government went ahead and employed over 40-Thousand teachers in a space of 2 years and is producing and rehabilitating desks.



Hon. Syakalima said all these steps are aimed at ensuring that government bridges the gap of the teacher – pupil ratio and to create a conducive environment in classrooms.



”I want to emphasize government’s commitment to education as a cornerstone for national growth. Government is dedicated to creating an educational environment where every child can achieve their fullest potential. Education reforms have consistently focused on expanding access, improving infrastructure, and enhancing the quality of teaching across all levels. “The Minister said.



Meanwhile the Minister thanked the organisers for the historic first-ever Rusangu Secondary School Alumni Association reunion and fundraising event in support of Rusangu Secondary School.



He commended the alumni for their vision and generosity in leading adding that their efforts can make a meaningful impact on the education system and provide every child with the opportunity to succeed.



In addition, Rusangu Secondary School Alumni Association Chairperson Mike Mwemba said the fund raising dinner is aimed at raising funds to construct two female dormitories at the school.



He called on all past Rusangu Secondary School students to take action and give back to the school that gave them education.