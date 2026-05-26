PRESIDENT SAMIA TOLD THE US DOLLAR — NOT IN MY COUNTRY. TANZANIA IS DONE BEING CONTROLLED.





President Samia Suluhu Hassan Africa’s trailblazing female president has drawn a bold line in the sand. Tanzania has officially banned the use of the US dollar and all foreign currencies for domestic transactions. The Tanzanian shilling is now the ONLY legal tender on Tanzanian soil.





You cannot price in dollars. You cannot pay in dollars. You cannot advertise in dollars. Tanzania is DONE.



Every business. Every hotel. Every transaction. Tanzanian shillings only.





A woman stood up and said our currency, our economy, our rules. While the world bows to the dollar, Samia chose her people.



This is not just monetary policy. This is a declaration of ECONOMIC SOVEREIGNTY. Africa, are you watching?





De-dollarization is no longer just a BRICS conversation. It just became an AFRICAN REALITY.



Tanzania has spoken.



African hype media