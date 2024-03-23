Tasila Lungu earnings between 2016 and 2021 were just under K200,000 but she has assets valued at over 25 million Kwacha

TASILA LUNGU AND HER MONEY

The courts have confirmed Tasila Lungu’s forfeiture of assets to the state. Her known legal earnings between 2016 and 2021 were just under K200,000 but she has assets and improvements to them valued at over 25 million Kwacha.

That’s done!

I hope Tasila’s experience serves as a reminder to UPND leaders, and their connected, that the day for questions always comes.

You better have payslips, receipts, business financial reports and tax records, to prove the legal source of your “tusaka” [ bags of cash ]

Wealth does not sprout like mushrooms.

Laura Miti