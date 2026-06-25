TAYALI OFFERS UNRESERVED APOLOGY TO CHIEF MUKUNI, BEMBA PEOPLE, SECURITY FORCES, AND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA





Controversial social commentator and activist Chilufya Tayali has issued a heartfelt and unconditional public apology for a series of remarks he made on social media, acknowledging that his statements were inappropriate, offensive, and caused hurt to many people.





In a statement released following what he described as a prolonged period of self-reflection, guidance, and counsel from well-meaning individuals, Tayali expressed deep regret over comments that have since resulted in criminal proceedings currently before the courts.





He specifically apologized for linking His Royal Highness Chief Mukuni to discussions surrounding the gassing incidents, admitting that the traditional leader should never have been drawn into the matter.





Tayali also extended an apology to the Bemba-speaking people and the nation at large for referring to Bembas as “useful idiots,” describing the remark as insensitive, disrespectful, and deeply offensive.





Furthermore, he expressed remorse for statements involving members of the defence and security services in political discourse, particularly comments relating to their conditions of service and emoluments. He apologized to President Hakainde Hichilema, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, security personnel, and the Zambian people for any offense caused.





Tayali sought forgiveness from all those who may have been directly or indirectly affected by his remarks, stating that his period of self-exile had given him an opportunity for profound personal reflection and growth.





He pledged to exercise greater restraint, responsibility, and respect in his future public engagements, while committing himself to promoting national unity and upholding the dignity and rights of others.

Source: Diamond TV