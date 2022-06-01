By Chilufya Tayali

IT WAS ALL JOY AND LAUGHTER WHEN I MET DR. FRED M’MEMBE AT HIS OFFICE, THIS MORNING

I may not have worked for The Post to claim that Dr. M’membe taught me how to write, but my first public articles were written in The Post, where I used to comment on the editorials of The Post.

I was intrigued my Dr. Fred M’membe’s critical mind, from the time when I was a youth.

I find Dr. Fred M’membe to be one of the most intelligent, informed, educated, principled, disciplined and envisioned person we have in this Country.

However, I didn’t spare Fred M’membe when some political operatives made me believe that, the man was a State mischief who never even paid Tax and took advantage of Mwanawasa and Sata presidency.

Later on, I came to know the truth when I met him and he went through everything. From that day onwards, I have always been on his side and I fought the closure of The Post with him and his wife Mutinta Mazoka.

Today, it was different, I went to him to thank him for standing with me in my difficulties out of the senseless and brutal dictatorship of President Hichilema.

I also expressed my desire to work with him, as President of Economic and Equity Party (EEP), as we fight the brutal dictatorship of President Hichilema.

I clearly told Dr. Fred M’membe that President Hichilema is a failure and we should not allow him to go beyond 2026.

In response, Dr. Fred M’membe commended my gesture and my resolve to stand up against and fight wrong things.

He also gave me two books, one of which is a research on AFRICOM, “Defending our Sovereignty: US Military bases in Africa and the future of African Unity”.

The two books will equip me to engage this Disaster Govt on these US soldiers they are bring on our land.

Thanks very much, Bakalamba BaFred M’membe, you still inspire me a lot and I look forward to doing much more with you for the good of the people of Zambia?

TAYALI THE PUBLIC LAWYER OF THE PUBLIC COURT OF OPINIONS!

EEP – ICHALO BANTU!

ZAMBIA MUST BE OWNED BY ZAMBIANS