HIS GARDEN BOY HAS TURNED HIMSELF INTO A STATE WITNESS AGAINST HIM (TAYALI) WHILE HE (TAYALI) GOES IN UNTIL COURT FINDS HIM INNOCENT:

Military purveyor Chilufya Tayali has lost his only witness in case he us accusing the Military of having planned to kill him at his house.

Garden boy Siame has told officers that the attack was planned with the help of PF and aimed at incriminating the Military while hoping for a lawlessness in the country.

Below is Police statement confirming that Tayali will be in jail until court appearance while his garden boy is home and will soon be appearing in court to testify against his Boss and PF.

Tayali knows those thugs who went to his house as they are PF and he did that in order to be paid K20, 000.

Tayali has a mouth for hire and lives off the same.

CHILUFYA TAYALI ARRESTED FOR OFFENCES OF SEDITIOUS INTENTIONS

Police in Lusaka have formally charged and arrested Chilufya Tayali aged 48 of Roma Township in Lusaka for the offences of Seditious Intentions contrary to section 60 (1) (e) and Seditious Practices contrary to section 57 (1) (b) of the the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

He was detained yesterday together with his garden boy identified as Richard Siame aged 30 of Kabanana Compound.

Mr. Siame was released today after Police recorded a statement from him while Mr. Tayali is still detained in Police custody pending court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer