TEEN SUES PARENTS OVER NAME, DEMANDS $150,000



A 19-year-old man from Missouri has reportedly taken his parents to court, seeking 150,000 US dollars in damages over the name they gave him at birth.





The teenager claims the name subjected him to years of teasing, embarrassment, and awkward experiences at school, alleging that even teachers often assumed it was a joke during roll call.





The unusual lawsuit has since gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online, with some sympathising with his experience while others questioning whether parents should be held legally liable for the names they give their children.