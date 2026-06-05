🚨🇧🇷🇺🇸 Tensions between Brazil and the United States are escalating — and some voices inside Brazil are sounding the alarm.





Brazilian journalist Claudio Dantas warned that President Lula could be leading Brazil down a path of growing international isolation, drawing comparisons to the trajectory taken by Nicolás Maduro’s government in Venezuela.





💬 “Lula could end up like Maduro if he keeps pushing the limits,” Dantas said, criticizing the recent diplomatic clashes with Washington and the deterioration of relations with the world’s leading Western power.





According to Dantas, Brazil risks losing global influence, foreign investment, and key strategic partnerships if the confrontation continues to deepen.





As political and diplomatic tensions intensify, Brazil is increasingly becoming the center of a heated regional debate.



🔥 Is Brazil defending its sovereignty, or risking dangerous international isolation?